🛠 Patch Notes:
- Improved the appearance of the conversation window with clients during special offers.
- Fixed an issue with client names in special offers and in the dialogue window after arriving at the meeting location.
- Added the “Leave conversation” option in vehicle purchase negotiations and during special offer delivery conversations.
- Improved the header appearance in the vehicle scanner.
- Fixed an issue where the Phantom Thunder X would levitate on the tow truck.
- Improved the license plate appearance on the Thunder X model in repair and wash zones.
