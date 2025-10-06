🛠 Patch Notes:

Improved the appearance of the conversation window with clients during special offers.



Fixed an issue with client names in special offers and in the dialogue window after arriving at the meeting location.



Added the “Leave conversation” option in vehicle purchase negotiations and during special offer delivery conversations.



Improved the header appearance in the vehicle scanner.



Fixed an issue where the Phantom Thunder X would levitate on the tow truck.



Improved the license plate appearance on the Thunder X model in repair and wash zones.



In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates: