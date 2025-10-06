 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20271842 Edited 6 October 2025 – 15:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🛠 Patch Notes:

  • Improved the appearance of the conversation window with clients during special offers.
  • Fixed an issue with client names in special offers and in the dialogue window after arriving at the meeting location.
  • Added the “Leave conversation” option in vehicle purchase negotiations and during special offer delivery conversations.
  • Improved the header appearance in the vehicle scanner.
  • Fixed an issue where the Phantom Thunder X would levitate on the tow truck.
  • Improved the license plate appearance on the Thunder X model in repair and wash zones.






In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/

