6 October 2025 Build 20271837 Edited 6 October 2025 – 14:39:46 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hiya everyone. Sadly this is not v.0.2.2. But don't worry, still workin' on it. Just got exams lmao and many bugs were found during a playtest session. Should be out by end-October.

Now, this patch is quite important as a major security vulnerability was found in Unity (the game engine FD runs on). The exploit could allow for code from an attacker to be run on your computer without your permission, potentially to steal your private information. If you're interested in the specifics here's Unity's official advisory https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01.

Please ensure you play on the latest version, and have fun.

Other than that, this patch contains a fix for group buttons and that is all.

  • Updated Unity version to 2022.3.62f2 to fix a major security exploit

  • Fixed group buttons ignoring clients who already pressed the button upon player death

Where's v.0.2.2???

Jeez chill I'm working on it. As said previously, I had a playtest session with a fellow gamedev and a few friends. It was alot of fun finding all them bugs, but less fun realizing I've gotta fix them all. Fortunately, my exams are ending soon, so I can devote all my attention to FD and work on getting the updates out!

Thanks for playing, and stay safe.

