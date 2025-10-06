Changes:

-Sickles, added combo end attacks.

After 2 charged or 3 normal attacks in quick succession; Cenk will do the combo end.

This will depend if you perform a charged or normal attack at the end.

-Shotgun damage has been doubled.

-Scorpius boss, melee parry window has expanded.

-Blood particle, sound effect priority has been lowered.

-Hit sounds are now louder.

-Firewolf, fire particles changed to be more visible.

The firing sound has changed to something more louder.

-Lutum, Telum, Firewolf and Crust; now has better hit animations and stun windows.

-Hit stops are now fixed. Previously they didn't work like intended.

And now more weapons and attacks trigger it.

-Skins, some of the skins have been improved.

-Some textures changed to be more contrast heavy and grimy.

-Pixelation effect has been fixed, it's not more crunchy.

-Updated the Unity version. There's now no vulnerability with the current version.

This update is kinda rushed because of the Unity vulnerability. There's a lot of thing I was going to add and some stuff that wasn't fully done yet.

I'll make some smaller updates after this one to fix and add stuff later.