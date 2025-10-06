Changes:
-Sickles, added combo end attacks.
After 2 charged or 3 normal attacks in quick succession; Cenk will do the combo end.
This will depend if you perform a charged or normal attack at the end.
-Shotgun damage has been doubled.
-Scorpius boss, melee parry window has expanded.
-Blood particle, sound effect priority has been lowered.
-Hit sounds are now louder.
-Firewolf, fire particles changed to be more visible.
The firing sound has changed to something more louder.
-Lutum, Telum, Firewolf and Crust; now has better hit animations and stun windows.
-Hit stops are now fixed. Previously they didn't work like intended.
And now more weapons and attacks trigger it.
-Skins, some of the skins have been improved.
-Some textures changed to be more contrast heavy and grimy.
-Pixelation effect has been fixed, it's not more crunchy.
-Updated the Unity version. There's now no vulnerability with the current version.
This update is kinda rushed because of the Unity vulnerability. There's a lot of thing I was going to add and some stuff that wasn't fully done yet.
I'll make some smaller updates after this one to fix and add stuff later.
