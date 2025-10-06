Hello, train lovers! (◕‿◕)



Our game is built on the Unity engine, and over the weekend a critical security vulnerability was discovered and patched by Unity. They’ve released an urgent engine update to improve the protection of all projects built on their platform.



We’ve already integrated this patch into the game, and we strongly recommend updating to the latest version as soon as possible.



Read more here.



Thank you for staying with us!

With love, 🚂 The Choo-Choose Team 🚂