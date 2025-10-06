 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Call of Duty® Megabonk Hollow Knight: Silksong Digimon Story Time Stranger Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20271701 Edited 6 October 2025 – 15:09:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, train lovers! (◕‿◕)

Our game is built on the Unity engine, and over the weekend a critical security vulnerability was discovered and patched by Unity. They’ve released an urgent engine update to improve the protection of all projects built on their platform.

We’ve already integrated this patch into the game, and we strongly recommend updating to the latest version as soon as possible.

Read more here.

Thank you for staying with us!
With love, 🚂 The Choo-Choose Team 🚂

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2946031
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link