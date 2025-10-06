 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Call of Duty® Megabonk Hollow Knight: Silksong Digimon Story Time Stranger Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20271697 Edited 6 October 2025 – 15:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Massive L on my part. There was a bug that unlocked every achievement, quest and item in the game.

  • Fixed game being 100% complete on startup.

  • Added button to reset all Steam achievements to locked.

Again i apologize for any inconvenience.

Patryk

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2369521
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link