Massive L on my part. There was a bug that unlocked every achievement, quest and item in the game.
Fixed game being 100% complete on startup.
Added button to reset all Steam achievements to locked.
Again i apologize for any inconvenience.
Patryk
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Massive L on my part. There was a bug that unlocked every achievement, quest and item in the game.
Fixed game being 100% complete on startup.
Added button to reset all Steam achievements to locked.
Again i apologize for any inconvenience.
Patryk
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update