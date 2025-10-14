Several community-raised issues have been addressed in the latest title update for F1® 25.



Patch v1.13 will begin rolling out at 10am UTC on Tuesday, October 14. Please ensure your PC or console is connected to the internet in order to receive the update.





v1.13 Patch Notes

Highlights

Fixed an issue which could prevent users from creating mid-session saves in Career (PS5 Only)

Fixed an issue which could cause multiple track limits warnings to be shown for a single incident

Fixed an issue which was preventing Replays and Highlights from being saved when system account names were using non-unicode characters

F1 Updates

Updated the McLaren, Aston Martin and Sauber vehicles so all Sports Update changes appear correctly

Fixed an issue which caused parts of the front wing, rear wing & and nose of the Red Bull to appear incorrectly from a distance

F2 Updates

Updated the team UI colours for a number of F2 2025 teams

Updated the tyre compounds for the F2 2025 season

Times set in F2 2025 vehicles will now have the "25" icon next to them on the Time Trial Leaderboards

Fixed an issue where F2 cars could pit for the wrong tyres during changing weather conditions

Fixed an issue which could cause the wheel tethers to not work on certain F2 vehicles

Peripheral Support

Added Support for the Thrustmaster T98 Ferrari 296 GTB (PC/Xbox/PS5)

Added support for the Logitech RS50 (PC, Xbox, PS5) & RS Pedals (PC)

Added support for Cammus CP5 Pedals (PC)

Added support for the Nacon Revosim™ RS PURE (PC/Xbox)

Misc

Various UI Improvements

