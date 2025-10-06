Hello everyone, major version v0.10 is now live. This version completes the pre-postgame story content, up to the Admin Challenge final fight. Next major version will be v1.0 and with it the game will go out of Early Access. Expected time of release is sometime in November!



+ Full changelog +



New content:

* New Zone: Fairy castle (new story content)

* New Zone: Unallocated Vast (new story content)

* Admin Challenge

* 3 new packs (Fairy Kingdom, Unallocated Vast, Postgame Pack)



New evolution rule:

* Neutral Tama can evolve into any Tama

* Null Tama can evolve into any Dark Tama

* All Tama can evolve into Virtual Tama



New first turn rule:

* Player that's going first now has 1 action on their first turn, instead of 2



QoL:

* You can hold Ctrl on the keyboard to speed up battles

* Added "Exit Zone" main menu option

* Enemy drops and decks tweaks

* When you gain shards on Tama DNAs, all of your other Tama will also passively gain 20% of that gain

* Added "$" markers above NPCs that sell cards



Card changes:

* Removed Snowset's "can evolve from Boxet" clause (it's become unnecessary since the new evolution rule)

* Max Mawsle -> stats/bonus nerfs

* Power All -> removed foe energy gain

* Anchory -> removed energy gain

* Salafir -> discount 1 energy if you have a fire sprite on the field

* Milk Delivery -> 1 shard cost

* Rassoudan -> removed ban Tama cards restriction

* Patchbear -> On Delete changed to "On Delete from Field"

* Blocknight -> Removed "attacks last"

* Falling Star -> gains 2 shards now



If you have any feedback or encounter any bugs, please let me know in the comments below or in the Discord. Gl hf!