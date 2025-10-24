Added "Marauders incoming" event to all generic sectors (2,3,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,13,14,15,16,17,19,20). Marauders will have chance to come to the sector when you fight your enemy (If enemy is not Marauders or "The One Sun"). You'll need to destroy them or your sector will be plundered and lose supply income for 2 days. If you destroy them, you'll get a supply reward. This event will not be triggered if "The One Sun" appeared on the strategic map.