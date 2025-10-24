Hi everyone,
To celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Slitherine, we are happy to release a new update that includes free maps for Skirmish and Multiplayer, a new time limit option for these modes, a new event and various fixes and balancing changes for Uprising,
Changelog v1.08.1158:
Slitherine Games 25th Anniversary Update
New 25 hour duration Skirmish & Multiplayer duration timer for all Domination missions in Multiplayer and Skirmish games.
Technical changes:
Network packets queue system has been reworked. Now network adapter buffer overflow shouldn't affect host's game stability. If network connection is not stable, packets will start to store in queue until they'll be sent to clients via network adapter.
Loading missions rework. This change will affect all loading mission screens but mostly multiplayer loading mission screen. After the rework you'll be able to see others players loading progress while loading into multiplayer mission. It should help with low speed connection issues that caused network disconnects while loading the mission.
Skirmish/Multiplayer additions:
Added 25 hours durations for all Domination missions in Multiplayer and Skirmishes.
Added new multiplayer maps:
Space Center 1vs1/2vs2 (Domination)
Austin 1vs1/2vs2(Domination)
Destroyed Int.Camp 1vs1/2vs2 (Domination)
Pentagon Assault 2vs2(Assault)
Oklahoma Scavenger 1vs1/2vs2 (Scavenger).
Added new skirmish maps:
Space Center 1vs1/2vs2 (Domination)
Austin 1vs1/2vs2 (Domination)
Destroyed Int.Camp 1vs1/2vs2 (Domination)
Pentagon Assault 2vs2 (Assault).
Uprising DLC fixes:
Added "Marauders incoming" event to all generic sectors (2,3,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,13,14,15,16,17,19,20). Marauders will have chance to come to the sector when you fight your enemy (If enemy is not Marauders or "The One Sun"). You'll need to destroy them or your sector will be plundered and lose supply income for 2 days. If you destroy them, you'll get a supply reward. This event will not be triggered if "The One Sun" appeared on the strategic map.
Added "After life" for all missions in Uprising campaign except of Sector 18. It will add some civilians actions after you win. NOTE: It will happen only after 10 minutes after victory button appeared.
Lowered "Geiger" sound volume in nuclear bombs craters in Sector 8 and Sector 9.
Changed "Time to rest" achievement conditions. Now you'll get this achievement automatically if you completed "Resistance secured" achievement.
Added founders pilots to sector rewards(Variations: 11, 14, 16 sectors).
Fixed bridge collision on Sector 7.
