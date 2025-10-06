New Enemy Types

10 new enemy types:



5 weak



5 strong



12 new elites



3 powerful main bosses



New Gameplay Mechanics

Curse

Sacred Relic

New Crossroads Events

Region Unlock

New Achievements

Beat the Blood Lord



Beat the Frog Prince



Beat the Heart of the Swamp



Unlock all four regions



Kill 100 packs of rats



Complete a successful run without using your relic



Fixes & Updates

Fixed being able to hover cards instantly after brewing, which meant they would get stuck



Multibrew no longer produces types of potions that can be found in hand (unless all the player already has all types of potions)



Poison Bomb and Ground Pound VFX direction was fixed



The first elite or boss kill in a battle no longer interferes with ghoul resurrect ability from events



Balanced Bash now correctly previews how much Block it will give



Fixed card rewards given by Service Pistol master max level



The Ape boon’s icon was updated



A Coup de Grace execute no longer works on bosses and elites



Earth boon now also gives Retaliation after bomb stuns



Fixed the Broadsword not giving Armor after switching Heroic Strike modes



Fixed card movement after using Aim



Fixed Rock boon previewing armor it wouldn’t give



Difficulty calculation has been updated



Giant Mutant’s health amount has been updated



Plans for Upcoming Patches

Quest system



Thorough balance update



Trinket rework



Background and memory shard rework



Light Armor (new item)



The Swamp introduces Multi-life enemies, creatures that attack in swarms and survive through multiple health bars. Every encounter will feel more dangerous than before. Some examples of Multi-life enemies are the Rabid Rats and Buzzing Swarm.You will also face brand new bosses with unique mechanics. Expect:If left unplayed, they will punish you when discarded at the end of the turn or by another card.Each run begins with 5 charges. At certain Crossroads you can spend charges to gain powerful rewards or avoid dangers. You must always keep at least 1 charge in order to reach the final battle.Fresh events linked to the new relic system add more decisions, risks, and rewards to every run.From this update onwards, when you start a new character, regions beyond the Ruins need to be unlocked. Every third successful run will yield a new playable region. Successful runs can be completed in any unlocked region and there is no order requirement.We can’t wait to push live our upcoming plans. but for now, dive into the new update, explore its challenges, and take advantage of the discount while it lasts!