New Enemy Types
The Swamp introduces Multi-life enemies, creatures that attack in swarms and survive through multiple health bars. Every encounter will feel more dangerous than before. Some examples of Multi-life enemies are the Rabid Rats and Buzzing Swarm.
You will also face brand new bosses with unique mechanics. Expect:
- 10 new enemy types:
- 5 weak
- 5 strong
- 12 new elites
- 3 powerful main bosses
New Gameplay Mechanics
Curse
If left unplayed, they will punish you when discarded at the end of the turn or by another card.
Sacred Relic
Each run begins with 5 charges. At certain Crossroads you can spend charges to gain powerful rewards or avoid dangers. You must always keep at least 1 charge in order to reach the final battle.
New Crossroads Events
Fresh events linked to the new relic system add more decisions, risks, and rewards to every run.
Region Unlock
From this update onwards, when you start a new character, regions beyond the Ruins need to be unlocked. Every third successful run will yield a new playable region. Successful runs can be completed in any unlocked region and there is no order requirement.
New Achievements
- Beat the Blood Lord
- Beat the Frog Prince
- Beat the Heart of the Swamp
- Unlock all four regions
- Kill 100 packs of rats
- Complete a successful run without using your relic
Fixes & Updates
- Fixed being able to hover cards instantly after brewing, which meant they would get stuck
- Multibrew no longer produces types of potions that can be found in hand (unless all the player already has all types of potions)
- Poison Bomb and Ground Pound VFX direction was fixed
- The first elite or boss kill in a battle no longer interferes with ghoul resurrect ability from events
- Balanced Bash now correctly previews how much Block it will give
- Fixed card rewards given by Service Pistol master max level
- The Ape boon’s icon was updated
- A Coup de Grace execute no longer works on bosses and elites
- Earth boon now also gives Retaliation after bomb stuns
- Fixed the Broadsword not giving Armor after switching Heroic Strike modes
- Fixed card movement after using Aim
- Fixed Rock boon previewing armor it wouldn’t give
- Difficulty calculation has been updated
- Giant Mutant’s health amount has been updated
Plans for Upcoming Patches
- Quest system
- Thorough balance update
- Trinket rework
- Background and memory shard rework
- Light Armor (new item)
We can’t wait to push live our upcoming plans. but for now, dive into the new update, explore its challenges, and take advantage of the discount while it lasts!
Changed files in this update