6 October 2025 Build 20271505
Update notes via Steam Community

Happy Mid-Autumn Festival everyone! MushDash V1.05 game update has been released!

The console will no longer be available.

This update contains the following:

Drop the gun the moment it's fired. It doesn't consume the gun.

The inventory cannot be used.

Getting caught by the Butcher's second skill will cause you to be caught regardless of whether you use a quick kill or not.

Being rescued during the death animation will cause the game to freeze.

The model for the survivor only going to that side when resurrecting doesn't match the texture position.

The rooftop of the tall building closest to the sun requires crouching to enter. Players can only reach the second floor, and the warden can reach the rooftop.

The second and third floors are connected to form a small building. From the front, there is a pet and two other signs. Once inside, there is no model for the door of one building.

Hold the right button to turn the camera.

Additionally, a crash caused by a conflict between enhanced input and garbage collection has been fixed.

A new method for displaying rooms in the lobby has been tested [still under verification].

Changed files in this update

