We’ve just applied an important security patch, following the Unity team’s recommendations.
This fix addresses a critical vulnerability affecting Unity 2017.1 and later. Under certain conditions, a malicious actor with local access could execute arbitrary code within the app’s context, potentially leading to data exposure or privilege escalation.
This update contains no gameplay changes; it only updates the runtime to resolve the issue. No action is required on your side, and saves/settings are unaffected.
Security Update: Unity Runtime Fix
