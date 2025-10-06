 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20271434
Update notes via Steam Community
We’ve just applied an important security patch, following the Unity team’s recommendations.

This fix addresses a critical vulnerability affecting Unity 2017.1 and later. Under certain conditions, a malicious actor with local access could execute arbitrary code within the app’s context, potentially leading to data exposure or privilege escalation.

This update contains no gameplay changes; it only updates the runtime to resolve the issue. No action is required on your side, and saves/settings are unaffected.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2509202
