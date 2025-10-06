### 🧩 New Features

- Added **tow system commands** (attach and detach)

- Added **7 trailers available for purchase** (free until final balancing)

- Enabled **Trailer Shop** (no map icon yet)

- Added **BlowOffValve** (requires installed nitro)

- Added **message when starting the game** if the car has no plate (after prologue)

- Added **Time Attack Race Level 5** (under development)

- Added **garbage truck** for Garbage Collector job

- Added **NPC pedestrians** walking around the city

- Added **in-game phone option** to enable/disable pedestrians

- Added **cascading notification system**

- Added **5 new achievements related to jobs**

- Added **new spawn point** when arrested

- Added **2 new buildings** downtown

- Added **more trash bins** around the map

- Implemented **initial story progression**



---



### 🛠️ Fixes & Improvements

- Adjusted **part permissions** for certain cars

- Reworked and **improved several textures**

- Fixed **job app** functionality

- Fixed **speedometer** after leaving the dealership for the first time

- Fixed **vehicle preset values** (solving physics bugs)

- Note: presets temporarily limited until final adjustments

- Fixed **engine tuning part** not restoring original values when removed

- Fixed **nitro installation issue** on certain cars

- Fixed **minimap disappearing** after exiting interiors when GPS was active

- If no GPS is installed, entering interiors temporarily activates it

- Updated **license plate lighting material**

- Fixed **missing backfaces** on some gates

- Fixed **two fog-overwriting locations**

- Fixed **ambient sound issues**

- Fixed **bug when exiting interiors during pursuits**



---



### 🚔 Police System

- General **AI police improvements**

- **Stationary police cars** now chase only for speeding

- **Patrol cars** provide support and start chasing upon collision

- Patrol cars now **chase AI racers and the player**

- **Sirens alternate randomly** between police cars

- Restored **alternating light flashing** on emergency lights

- Optimized **AI light system**

- **Disabled police pursuit** when entering interiors



---



### 🎧 Audio & Sound

- Improved **environmental sound generation**

- Added **traffic cars honking behavior**

- Optimized and diversified **police siren sounds**

- Fixed **ambient sounds** not playing properly



---



### 🏙️ World & Map

- Added **2 new buildings** downtown

- Added **more trash bins** around the map

- Fixed **gate backfaces**

- Performed **baked lighting** on several objects (optimization)

- Added **long-distance camera view**



---



### 💾 Interface & QoL

- Added **warning in shops** if the car needs repair before leaving

- Added **message when car has no license plate**

- Fixed **speedometer initialization**

- Added **cascading notifications**

- Unity **security update**

- Various **minor in-game adjustments**



---



### 🚧 In Progress...

- Implementation of **Fast Travel** (requires owning a house)

- May still contain bugs

- Implementation of **Delivery/Pickup Jobs**

- May still contain bugs

- Ongoing **vehicle preset system**

- Continuous updates to the **official game manual website**