### 🧩 New Features
- Added **tow system commands** (attach and detach)
- Added **7 trailers available for purchase** (free until final balancing)
- Enabled **Trailer Shop** (no map icon yet)
- Added **BlowOffValve** (requires installed nitro)
- Added **message when starting the game** if the car has no plate (after prologue)
- Added **Time Attack Race Level 5** (under development)
- Added **garbage truck** for Garbage Collector job
- Added **NPC pedestrians** walking around the city
- Added **in-game phone option** to enable/disable pedestrians
- Added **cascading notification system**
- Added **5 new achievements related to jobs**
- Added **new spawn point** when arrested
- Added **2 new buildings** downtown
- Added **more trash bins** around the map
- Implemented **initial story progression**
---
### 🛠️ Fixes & Improvements
- Adjusted **part permissions** for certain cars
- Reworked and **improved several textures**
- Fixed **job app** functionality
- Fixed **speedometer** after leaving the dealership for the first time
- Fixed **vehicle preset values** (solving physics bugs)
- Note: presets temporarily limited until final adjustments
- Fixed **engine tuning part** not restoring original values when removed
- Fixed **nitro installation issue** on certain cars
- Fixed **minimap disappearing** after exiting interiors when GPS was active
- If no GPS is installed, entering interiors temporarily activates it
- Updated **license plate lighting material**
- Fixed **missing backfaces** on some gates
- Fixed **two fog-overwriting locations**
- Fixed **ambient sound issues**
- Fixed **bug when exiting interiors during pursuits**
---
### 🚔 Police System
- General **AI police improvements**
- **Stationary police cars** now chase only for speeding
- **Patrol cars** provide support and start chasing upon collision
- Patrol cars now **chase AI racers and the player**
- **Sirens alternate randomly** between police cars
- Restored **alternating light flashing** on emergency lights
- Optimized **AI light system**
- **Disabled police pursuit** when entering interiors
---
### 🎧 Audio & Sound
- Improved **environmental sound generation**
- Added **traffic cars honking behavior**
- Optimized and diversified **police siren sounds**
- Fixed **ambient sounds** not playing properly
---
### 🏙️ World & Map
- Added **2 new buildings** downtown
- Added **more trash bins** around the map
- Fixed **gate backfaces**
- Performed **baked lighting** on several objects (optimization)
- Added **long-distance camera view**
---
### 💾 Interface & QoL
- Added **warning in shops** if the car needs repair before leaving
- Added **message when car has no license plate**
- Fixed **speedometer initialization**
- Added **cascading notifications**
- Unity **security update**
- Various **minor in-game adjustments**
---
### 🚧 In Progress...
- Implementation of **Fast Travel** (requires owning a house)
- May still contain bugs
- Implementation of **Delivery/Pickup Jobs**
- May still contain bugs
- Ongoing **vehicle preset system**
- Continuous updates to the **official game manual website**
