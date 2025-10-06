You can now use the ESC button to get out of the pause menu



Graphics settings tweaked, the options available are the most optimal for performance without sacrificing visual quality



Minor collision and bugs fixed



I have been hearing your requests regarding having the option to change the graphics settings in the pause menu, however this has proven to be harder than anticipated as it doesn't work properly whilst the game is running, I will look into it after adding more content to see if there is a good way to implement this.I have added in the 'Guides' panel of the Community Forums the controls of the game as well as changing the UI is a time consuming process, and will attach them below also. In the future I will also look at key remapping, but again this is also a very complicated and time consuming process just for myself as I am still the solo dev.Move - WASDRun - Hold LEFT SHIFTLook - Use MouseInteract - E or Left ClickOpen Quest Items* Inventory - TAB*the items in the inventory help with solving quests as most have a description, in essence it is a diegetic way to have a quest log.Go through Inventory items or dialogue options - Middle Mouse Wheel