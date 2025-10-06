 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Call of Duty® Megabonk Hollow Knight: Silksong Digimon Story Time Stranger Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20271347 Edited 6 October 2025 – 15:09:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • You can now use the ESC button to get out of the pause menu
  • Graphics settings tweaked, the options available are the most optimal for performance without sacrificing visual quality
  • Minor collision and bugs fixed


I have been hearing your requests regarding having the option to change the graphics settings in the pause menu, however this has proven to be harder than anticipated as it doesn't work properly whilst the game is running, I will look into it after adding more content to see if there is a good way to implement this.

I have added in the 'Guides' panel of the Community Forums the controls of the game as well as changing the UI is a time consuming process, and will attach them below also. In the future I will also look at key remapping, but again this is also a very complicated and time consuming process just for myself as I am still the solo dev.

Move - WASD

Run - Hold LEFT SHIFT

Look - Use Mouse

Interact - E or Left Click

Open Quest Items* Inventory - TAB
*the items in the inventory help with solving quests as most have a description, in essence it is a diegetic way to have a quest log.

Go through Inventory items or dialogue options - Middle Mouse Wheel

Changed files in this update

Depot 3610171
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link