6 October 2025 Build 20271331 Edited 6 October 2025 – 14:46:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Deconstructors 🫡


Changelog for Patch 1.0.7:

Game version: XYZ
  • The wrecking ball no longer blocks the opening of the player’s or client’s car door.
  • Improved item placement - fixed a case where an item placed on the ground would randomly end up on a pallet. Additionally, it is now impossible to place items outside the designated range - in such cases, the item remains in the player’s hands.

ℹ️ Additionally, we have created a dedicated Discord channel for suggestions regarding in-game translations - if you notice any mistakes in the localization, please let us know.

Thank you again for your feedback, comments, and reviews 🤝



Have fun!
Deconstruction Simulator Team

Changed files in this update

Depot 2487151
