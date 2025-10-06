Hello Deconstructors 🫡

Changelog for Patch 1.0.7 :

The wrecking ball no longer blocks the opening of the player’s or client’s car door.



Improved item placement - fixed a case where an item placed on the ground would randomly end up on a pallet. Additionally, it is now impossible to place items outside the designated range - in such cases, the item remains in the player’s hands.

Game version: XYZℹ️ Additionally, we have created a dedicated Discord channel for suggestions regarding in-game translations - if you notice any mistakes in the localization, please let us know.Have fun!Deconstruction Simulator Team