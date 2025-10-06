This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi Everyone.



I got super motivated by all the positive response and got cracking on fixing the reported issues. Some of those fixes are live as we speak.



But I also put up on beta something different, and something I think is really cool.

Air fleet formations/stances on the beta branch.

This feature allows you to change the formation from tight/defensive to loose/aggressive with the floor up/down keys. This not only changes the visual formation it actually changes the targeting behavior of your larger escorts as well. Giving them either less or more freedom to engage, in a loose formation they will pick targets closest to them and engage at will, but when in defensive/tight formation they will search for a target closest to your targeting cursor. (this is frightfully new interactions so hence It's up on beta first). I think it's actually a really cool little feature that will make combat just that tad more interactive .

Try this new feature out via game properties/betas and select the beta patch branch.



I made a video showing the new formations at work. I am not a youtuber, so god help me it's probably not super entertaining ;)





Hotfix # pushed live



The previous beta patch got pushed to live.

here's the changelist.

[list]

[*] escorts warships and random factions ships buffed hitpoints by 25-35 % , to make em more durable and deadly

[*] defending forces of major settlements debuffed by 15% fewer hitpoints

[*] commanders you gained from conquest or subterfuge would not show up as assignable, once you unassigned them, now fixed

[*] commanders acquired thru subterfuge or conquest have a chains icon around their portrait

[*] random encounters with buildings may not spawn next to the fixed questionmark locations.

[/list]





So hard at work, and this formations thing is just sheer enjoyment at all the positive vibes. Your support hard at work;) (I should be doing other things, but this was just a spark)



Cheerio

Tomas