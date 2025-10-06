 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20271221 Edited 7 October 2025 – 00:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This small update addresses issues with the latest Halloween event update!

Changes

  • Moved Cape items to be Back accessory items instead of Neck

  • Based on user feedback, all profile backgrounds in the Ghoulcery have been permanently discounted

  • Dark Voyage: Added 20 more targets to the Lab (and made all the potions destroyable)

  • Dark Voyage: Added 12 more targets to the Blood Kitchen

  • Dark Voyage: You can now shoot the eyes of the skull before the cave segment in Hell

  • Chat: Achievements and EXP Rank ups now always display in Awards tab

  • Chat: Achievements earned on local server now displays in local chat again

  • Plaza Scaling Fixes for VR:

    • Adjusted various plaza NPCs to have a more reasonable height/size

    • Adjusted doorways for the appearance store to be larger and the correct scale

    • Adjusted doorways for the vehicle store to be larger and the correct scale

    • Adjusted doorways for the furniture store to be larger and the correct scale

    • Adjusted doorways for the electronics store to be larger and the correct scale

    • Fixed the smoothie store cups being gigantic

  • Adjusted how many workshop player models are stored in cache to prevent hitching in Plaza and hopefully resolve issues with respawning workshop players in Ball Race

  • Halloween Staves are now tagged as "Magical"

  • Ball Race: Minor art pass to Nimbus' tiles

Optimizations

  • Plaza: Ferris Wheel mesh rendering optimization

  • Plaza: Optimized Arcade leaderboard screen logic

  • Plaza: Texture memory optimizations in the Plaza

  • Plaza: Set up shadow proxy system in the central plaza and stores areas to reduce shadow calculation costs

  • Temporarily disabled Dress physics simulation as it was causing horrible FPS issues (we're looking into it)

Bug Fixes

  • Plaza: Fixed broken lighting issues in the Arcade

  • Plaza: Fixed remains spawning under the Halloween maze bridge sometimes

  • Condo: Fixed various issues with Vault Door and Safes (and improved their textures)

  • Condo: Fixed Caution Tape item being weirdly-centered

  • Dark Voyage: Fixed post processing effects not kicking in fast enough for the Mansion segment

  • Accelerate: Fixed Workshop Accelerate vehicle type pose not working on first load in

  • Accelerate: Fixed end results score sorting being incorrect

  • Dark Voyage: Fixed time doors not always opening/closing properly or showing levels unstreamed

  • Dark Voyage: Fixed various sounds being hearable from large distances when you shouldn't

  • Dark Voyage: Fixed end game taking way too long to return back to the station

  • Condo Hub: Fixed video rentals not returning to the shelves sometimes

  • Plaza: Fixed the floor from the tower lobby slightly intruding into and z-fighting with the appearance store's floor

  • Plaza: Fixed the stools in the appearance store having the wrong player sit offset

  • Plaza: Fixed pop-in for Minigame Arena signs

  • Condo Hub: Fixed workshop rentals getting stuck not respawning properly

  • Minigolf: Filled invisible collider near the end of Hole 11 in Oasis

  • ZM SDK: Fixed activation radius for zombie spawners not working properly

  • Additional crash fixes

Happy Halloween!

<3 PixelTail Games



Join our Discord for development updates and community fun!

Join Our Discord

We love awesome people like you!

Follow our developments on our Trello in near real-time:

Tower Unite Roadmap

If you love our game and want to support its development, please consider getting a Supporter Pack! We'd be so grateful!



Please report bugs & submit suggestions on our forums. We're active everyday & here to help.
For bug reports: Bug Reports
For suggestions: Submit a Suggestion

<3 PixelTail Games

