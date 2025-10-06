This small update addresses issues with the latest Halloween event update!

Based on user feedback, all profile backgrounds in the Ghoulcery have been permanently discounted

Moved Cape items to be Back accessory items instead of Neck

Halloween Staves are now tagged as "Magical"

Adjusted how many workshop player models are stored in cache to prevent hitching in Plaza and hopefully resolve issues with respawning workshop players in Ball Race

Fixed the smoothie store cups being gigantic

Adjusted doorways for the electronics store to be larger and the correct scale

Adjusted doorways for the furniture store to be larger and the correct scale

Adjusted doorways for the vehicle store to be larger and the correct scale

Adjusted doorways for the appearance store to be larger and the correct scale

Adjusted various plaza NPCs to have a more reasonable height/size

Chat: Achievements earned on local server now displays in local chat again

Chat: Achievements and EXP Rank ups now always display in Awards tab

Dark Voyage: You can now shoot the eyes of the skull before the cave segment in Hell

Dark Voyage: Added 12 more targets to the Blood Kitchen

Dark Voyage: Added 20 more targets to the Lab (and made all the potions destroyable)

Temporarily disabled Dress physics simulation as it was causing horrible FPS issues (we're looking into it)

Plaza: Set up shadow proxy system in the central plaza and stores areas to reduce shadow calculation costs

Plaza: Texture memory optimizations in the Plaza

Plaza: Fixed broken lighting issues in the Arcade

Plaza: Fixed remains spawning under the Halloween maze bridge sometimes

Condo: Fixed various issues with Vault Door and Safes (and improved their textures)

Condo: Fixed Caution Tape item being weirdly-centered

Dark Voyage: Fixed post processing effects not kicking in fast enough for the Mansion segment

Accelerate: Fixed Workshop Accelerate vehicle type pose not working on first load in

Accelerate: Fixed end results score sorting being incorrect

Dark Voyage: Fixed time doors not always opening/closing properly or showing levels unstreamed

Dark Voyage: Fixed various sounds being hearable from large distances when you shouldn't

Dark Voyage: Fixed end game taking way too long to return back to the station

Condo Hub: Fixed video rentals not returning to the shelves sometimes

Plaza: Fixed the floor from the tower lobby slightly intruding into and z-fighting with the appearance store's floor

Plaza: Fixed the stools in the appearance store having the wrong player sit offset

Plaza: Fixed pop-in for Minigame Arena signs

Condo Hub: Fixed workshop rentals getting stuck not respawning properly

Minigolf: Filled invisible collider near the end of Hole 11 in Oasis

ZM SDK: Fixed activation radius for zombie spawners not working properly