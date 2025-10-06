This small update addresses issues with the latest Halloween event update!
Changes
Moved Cape items to be Back accessory items instead of Neck
Based on user feedback, all profile backgrounds in the Ghoulcery have been permanently discounted
Dark Voyage: Added 20 more targets to the Lab (and made all the potions destroyable)
Dark Voyage: Added 12 more targets to the Blood Kitchen
Dark Voyage: You can now shoot the eyes of the skull before the cave segment in Hell
Chat: Achievements and EXP Rank ups now always display in Awards tab
Chat: Achievements earned on local server now displays in local chat again
Plaza Scaling Fixes for VR:
Adjusted various plaza NPCs to have a more reasonable height/size
Adjusted doorways for the appearance store to be larger and the correct scale
Adjusted doorways for the vehicle store to be larger and the correct scale
Adjusted doorways for the furniture store to be larger and the correct scale
Adjusted doorways for the electronics store to be larger and the correct scale
Fixed the smoothie store cups being gigantic
Adjusted how many workshop player models are stored in cache to prevent hitching in Plaza and hopefully resolve issues with respawning workshop players in Ball Race
Halloween Staves are now tagged as "Magical"
Ball Race: Minor art pass to Nimbus' tiles
Optimizations
Plaza: Ferris Wheel mesh rendering optimization
Plaza: Optimized Arcade leaderboard screen logic
Plaza: Texture memory optimizations in the Plaza
Plaza: Set up shadow proxy system in the central plaza and stores areas to reduce shadow calculation costs
Temporarily disabled Dress physics simulation as it was causing horrible FPS issues (we're looking into it)
Bug Fixes
Plaza: Fixed broken lighting issues in the Arcade
Plaza: Fixed remains spawning under the Halloween maze bridge sometimes
Condo: Fixed various issues with Vault Door and Safes (and improved their textures)
Condo: Fixed Caution Tape item being weirdly-centered
Dark Voyage: Fixed post processing effects not kicking in fast enough for the Mansion segment
Accelerate: Fixed Workshop Accelerate vehicle type pose not working on first load in
Accelerate: Fixed end results score sorting being incorrect
Dark Voyage: Fixed time doors not always opening/closing properly or showing levels unstreamed
Dark Voyage: Fixed various sounds being hearable from large distances when you shouldn't
Dark Voyage: Fixed end game taking way too long to return back to the station
Condo Hub: Fixed video rentals not returning to the shelves sometimes
Plaza: Fixed the floor from the tower lobby slightly intruding into and z-fighting with the appearance store's floor
Plaza: Fixed the stools in the appearance store having the wrong player sit offset
Plaza: Fixed pop-in for Minigame Arena signs
Condo Hub: Fixed workshop rentals getting stuck not respawning properly
Minigolf: Filled invisible collider near the end of Hole 11 in Oasis
ZM SDK: Fixed activation radius for zombie spawners not working properly
Additional crash fixes
