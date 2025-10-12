 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 October 2025 Build 20271186 Edited 12 October 2025 – 16:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi all, Tom here.

You might have seen that Unity has... well, had a bad time recently. Long story short, there has been a rare vulnerability discovered which has meant that every game made in Unity (since 2017) should be updated to patch it.

Yeah... fun time for anyone with games made with Unity! Anyway, long story short I've pushed out a patch for SOLAS 128 and SOLAS 128 Prologue that includes the new version of the Unity DLLs so it should no longer be susceptible to this exploit. In particular, due to the game being in an older version of Unity we are only patching the Unity DLLs here, not touching the game content at all. All being well you shouldn't see any difference in the game itself. The version number(s) will stay the same, and saves should all load correctly.

Fingers cross this will protect you from the vulnerability and you can all still continue exploring the neon depths!

-Amicable Animal

Changed files in this update

SOLAS Content Depot 1257851
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link