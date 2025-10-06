 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20271005 Edited 6 October 2025 – 14:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Run till the end of earth!

Hello, Koil from Madmud Studio.

The game updated a bit, and here's what changed!

[Patch note]

Rebuild the game with the engine what is safe from security issue.

Without that, there is no dramatic changes in game system.

Changed files in this update

