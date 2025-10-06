Run till the end of earth!
Hello, Koil from Madmud Studio.
The game updated a bit, and here's what changed!
[Patch note]
Rebuild the game with the engine what is safe from security issue.
Without that, there is no dramatic changes in game system.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Run till the end of earth!
Hello, Koil from Madmud Studio.
The game updated a bit, and here's what changed!
[Patch note]
Rebuild the game with the engine what is safe from security issue.
Without that, there is no dramatic changes in game system.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update