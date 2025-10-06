- Added several missing translations.
- Added a setting to allow fine tuning cursor acceleration when using a controller or on Steam Deck.
- Fixed a bug where the latest autosave was deleted when exiting from the main menu.
- Attempted fix for an issue with Thaumic Fields not displaying.
- Integrated a recommended Unity vulnerability patch.
