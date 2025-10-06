 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20270995 Edited 6 October 2025 – 16:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added several missing translations.
  • Added a setting to allow fine tuning cursor acceleration when using a controller or on Steam Deck.
  • Fixed a bug where the latest autosave was deleted when exiting from the main menu.
  • Attempted fix for an issue with Thaumic Fields not displaying.
  • Integrated a recommended Unity vulnerability patch.

