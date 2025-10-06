- Hotfix for global Unity security vulnerability.
Full Release Patch #4B: Global Unity Security Vulnerability Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
Full Release version 2025-10-06 changelog:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Light Fairytale Episode 2 Windows Depot 1199761
- Loading history…
macOS Light Fairytale Episode 2 Mac Depot 1199762
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update