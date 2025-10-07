 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20270933
Update notes via Steam Community

Gang Beasts patch 1.28 comes out today for currently supported platforms. The 1.28 patch addresses a recently disclosed security vulnerability that can compromise the security of games made with specific versions of the Unity editor. Unity has published resources for patching versions of the Unity editor with this vulnerability (this includes Unity 2021.3.33f1, the build of Unity that Gang Beasts patch 1.27 was made with).

To remove the potential for this vulnerability to be exploited it is important to delete older versions of Gang Beasts and install patch 1.28 as soon as you can.

Gang Beasts 1.28 also makes back-flipping less difficult compared with patch 1.27.

The 1.28 release does not include new stages or costumes or other content and modifications but we plan to give more information on development this month.

The key modifications and fixes made in the 1.28 build are:

Changed files in this update

Windows English Gang Beasts (Windows) Depot 285901
  • Loading history…
macOS English Gang Beasts (Mac) Depot 285902
  • Loading history…
Linux English Gang Beasts (Linux) Depot 285903
  • Loading history…
