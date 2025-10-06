 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20270923 Edited 6 October 2025 – 13:39:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Small hotfix to address the recently report Unity game engine vulnerability. More information can be found here: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Ecosystem Content Depot 1133121
