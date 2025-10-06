 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20270913 Edited 6 October 2025 – 14:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Main Menu:

  • Added level-specific background images.
  • Redesigned the loading screen.


Level Flow Changes

  • Updated how the ecosystem is presented and tracked in Level 1.


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Inventory icon not properly opening the inventory.
  • Main menu animator now stops when leaving the menu.


Quality of life improvements

  • ESC can now cancel ongoing movement, stopping at the next tile along the path.


Visual Clarity

  • Added a notification when the inventory is full and an item is being added.
  • Improved stat bar animations for better visibility when values change.
  • Stat bar hover details are now visible while the inventory is open.
  • Added total resource count display when hovering over resource info.
  • Added an ecosystem tip the first time the bar is shown.

