- Added level-specific background images.
- Redesigned the loading screen.
Level Flow Changes
- Updated how the ecosystem is presented and tracked in Level 1.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Inventory icon not properly opening the inventory.
- Main menu animator now stops when leaving the menu.
Quality of life improvements
- ESC can now cancel ongoing movement, stopping at the next tile along the path.
Visual Clarity
- Added a notification when the inventory is full and an item is being added.
- Improved stat bar animations for better visibility when values change.
- Stat bar hover details are now visible while the inventory is open.
- Added total resource count display when hovering over resource info.
- Added an ecosystem tip the first time the bar is shown.
Changed files in this update