🧩 New Systems
- Person of Interest Case File UI completely updated for clarity and usability.
- Case File Population System — case files now update dynamically through environmental interaction and evidence collection.
- Dynamic UI Scaling System added for consistent presentation across resolutions.
- New Drag-and-Drop Minigame System built to work seamlessly in 3D widgets in packaged builds.
- Password Minigame set up and integrated into gameplay.
- Mobile Phone Evidence Type introduced — can be hacked through a dedicated minigame.
- New “Sit at Computer” Sequence implemented.
- New CCTV Sequence implemented.
⚙️ Quality of Life
- Centred the computer interaction prompt for improved readability.
- ESC controls now displayed on the Pause and Options Menus.
- Case Board keybind changed from J → B for better accessibility.
- “Witness Statements” renamed to “Persons of Interest” for consistency.
- Final names and descriptions added for nightclub evidence.
- Added VO and subtitles when collecting specific pieces of evidence.
🚀 Performance Improvements
- +71% FPS increase in the Main Menu.
- +20% FPS increase in the Tutorial Level, with additional optimisation still to come.
- Disabled Lumen to improve performance.
- Enabled Screen Space Reflections and Dynamic Lighting for improved visual stability.
🐞 Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where pressing TAB would break input until LMB was pressed when the minigame computer was in the scene.
- Fixed the same TAB input issue occurring in the packaged build.
- Fixed a bug where the computer couldn’t be reopened after watching CCTV footage.
- Fixed a bug where sprinting carried over when entering/exiting Investigation Mode, requiring a tap of Left Shift to stop.
- Fixed subtitle timings for Hughes VO when exiting Shannon Mapes dialogue after successful questioning.
- Fixed VO subtitles not showing when entering the club.
- Fixed a bug where pausing during the nightclub intro cinematic desynced the cutscene from gameplay.
- Fixed a bug where the wrong subtitle displayed for Shannon Mapes VO after asking “Did you kill him?” three times.
