6 October 2025 Build 20270836 Edited 6 October 2025 – 14:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🧩 New Systems


  • Person of Interest Case File UI completely updated for clarity and usability.
  • Case File Population System — case files now update dynamically through environmental interaction and evidence collection.
  • Dynamic UI Scaling System added for consistent presentation across resolutions.
  • New Drag-and-Drop Minigame System built to work seamlessly in 3D widgets in packaged builds.
  • Password Minigame set up and integrated into gameplay.
  • Mobile Phone Evidence Type introduced — can be hacked through a dedicated minigame.
  • New “Sit at Computer” Sequence implemented.
  • New CCTV Sequence implemented.


⚙️ Quality of Life


  • Centred the computer interaction prompt for improved readability.
  • ESC controls now displayed on the Pause and Options Menus.
  • Case Board keybind changed from J → B for better accessibility.
  • “Witness Statements” renamed to “Persons of Interest” for consistency.
  • Final names and descriptions added for nightclub evidence.
  • Added VO and subtitles when collecting specific pieces of evidence.


🚀 Performance Improvements


  • +71% FPS increase in the Main Menu.
  • +20% FPS increase in the Tutorial Level, with additional optimisation still to come.
  • Disabled Lumen to improve performance.
  • Enabled Screen Space Reflections and Dynamic Lighting for improved visual stability.


🐞 Bug Fixes


  • Fixed a bug where pressing TAB would break input until LMB was pressed when the minigame computer was in the scene.
  • Fixed the same TAB input issue occurring in the packaged build.
  • Fixed a bug where the computer couldn’t be reopened after watching CCTV footage.
  • Fixed a bug where sprinting carried over when entering/exiting Investigation Mode, requiring a tap of Left Shift to stop.
  • Fixed subtitle timings for Hughes VO when exiting Shannon Mapes dialogue after successful questioning.
  • Fixed VO subtitles not showing when entering the club.
  • Fixed a bug where pausing during the nightclub intro cinematic desynced the cutscene from gameplay.
  • Fixed a bug where the wrong subtitle displayed for Shannon Mapes VO after asking “Did you kill him?” three times.

