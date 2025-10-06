 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20270828 Edited 6 October 2025 – 14:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone 👋
The next playtest update is ready and this time we introduce: Seating! 🥳
Thank you so much as always for testing and reporting — keep up the good work! We look forward to hearing your feedback and ideas. =)

➕Added: Item Pickup Notifications
➕Added: Seating! If you provide it, visitors to your library can now take a seat and rest *yeey*

⭐Improved: Build-Mode cam is now automatically positioned above the drafting table when entering build-mode
⭐Improved: Simple table & stool are now properly implemented in the build system.
⭐Improved: Item-Slots and counts are now slightly more readable and react better to different sizes
⭐Improved: Already learned manuscripts and blueprints are now easier to identify and are also sorted to the end of the list

🔧Fixed: Item removal in bookbinding station
🔧Fixed: Crafting-Queues are now properly saved
🔧Fixed: Removing multiple non-destructible objects at the same time would lead notification windows that could not be closed
🔧Fixed: Floating heads....they should now have a body :D
🔧Fixed: Sometimes patrons would get stuck in front desk queue because they tried to become a patron of your library but already are
🔧Fixed: Already learned manuscripts and blueprints can now no longer be bought
🔧Fixed: Sometimes loading a game would not work from the intro-menu
🔧Fixed: Crafting not working in Tutorial

