Hey everyone 👋

The next playtest update is ready and this time we introduce: Seating! 🥳

Thank you so much as always for testing and reporting — keep up the good work! We look forward to hearing your feedback and ideas. =)



➕Added: Item Pickup Notifications

➕Added: Seating! If you provide it, visitors to your library can now take a seat and rest *yeey*



⭐Improved: Build-Mode cam is now automatically positioned above the drafting table when entering build-mode

⭐Improved: Simple table & stool are now properly implemented in the build system.

⭐Improved: Item-Slots and counts are now slightly more readable and react better to different sizes

⭐Improved: Already learned manuscripts and blueprints are now easier to identify and are also sorted to the end of the list



🔧Fixed: Item removal in bookbinding station

🔧Fixed: Crafting-Queues are now properly saved

🔧Fixed: Removing multiple non-destructible objects at the same time would lead notification windows that could not be closed

🔧Fixed: Floating heads....they should now have a body :D

🔧Fixed: Sometimes patrons would get stuck in front desk queue because they tried to become a patron of your library but already are

🔧Fixed: Already learned manuscripts and blueprints can now no longer be bought

🔧Fixed: Sometimes loading a game would not work from the intro-menu

🔧Fixed: Crafting not working in Tutorial