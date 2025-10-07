Hunter's Guild

Enemy AI Changes

Favorite Items

Changes

Added hunter's guild, including a new quest line and items.



Added a new boot-exclusive armor talent that reduces the distance enemies can hear you.



Enemies can now sometimes block attacks.



Enemies will sometimes try to drink health potions during combat.



Enemies with bows will now sometimes reposition.



Enemies with melee weapons can now switch to a bow if you are in a spot they can't reach.



Updated Unity engine version which addressed a security vulnerability.



Duplicate maps are now more likely to point to different islands than the maps you already have.



You can now rotate ship decorations that go on the wall.



You can now place the lunar calendar on the wall as well as a horizontal surface.



Item descriptions in the merchant interface now auto-scroll after a moment if their description contains a scroll bar.



You can now mark an item as favorite, which prevents you from selling or destroying it.



Slightly adjusted timing on enemy attacks.



Increased the amount of money earned from commission quests.



Increased the value of most fish, making fishing a more lucrative skill.



Strong health potions now require cave mushrooms instead of toadstool mushrooms, making them easier to craft.



Blacksmith Storage Chests are now a little more likely to drop rare ores.



You can no longer block attacks coming from behind you.



Allow placing other ship decorations on top of rugs.



Added sound when destroying an item.



Added sound when transferring items to and from ship storage.



Added mouse click sound when right-clicking an item in your equipment window to inspect it.



Added equip and un-equip sounds when changing equipment through the equipment window.



Fixed jitteryness of NPC health bars.



Fixed the Tempest Potion not working right in multiplayer when you are not the host.



Fixed NPCs not navigating correctly at some shipwreck points of interest.



Fixed client corpse appearance not matching their hair color.



Bears will no longer attack and kill Goldfang (a rare boar associated with an achievement).



Rite of Passage altar no longer makes the door open sound when used.



Fixed exploit where food items would not be destroyed if placed in storage before the consume animation finished.



Fixed some items having the wrong rarity.



Fixed some items having the wrong price.



Fixed NPCs being able to hit rocks when trying to hit the player.



