6 October 2025 Build 20270749 Edited 6 October 2025 – 15:09:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Howdy shopkeepers,

Today time we've got a small hotfix for you.

Fixed


  • Fixed an issue where NPCs were not restocking items on empty shelves if the player previously placed an item in that shelf and this item type was no longer available for restocking.
  • Fixed an issue where the Single Pickaxe license could not be purchased.
  • Fixed an issue where the Iron Pickaxe was displayed as a reward in the Tomahawk mini game.






Please keep providing us with feedback and/or issues you find so we can investigate and fix those, as well as implement new stuff throughout the Early Access. :)

Best place here would be Feature Upvote: https://wwgss.featureupvote.com

Also, if you haven't done yet, please leave us a review, and tell us, how you like, or dislike, the game!











