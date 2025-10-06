 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20270699
Update notes via Steam Community
Unity CVE patched. See https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01 for details.

Changed files in this update

Windows TheSignalFrom Win64 Depot 457761
macOS TheSignalFrom OSX Depot 457762
Linux TheSignalFrom Linux Depot 457763
