- Added in game help/tips toggle. This is in leu of a tutorial and hover tool tips for now
- Added menu transition step after match ends. Able to now see final turn results and choose to go to the post game menu.
- Fixed stuck in place bug after cube selection. Hopefully.
Playtester Feedback Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Major changes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update