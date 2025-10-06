 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Call of Duty® Megabonk Hollow Knight: Silksong Digimon Story Time Stranger Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20270678 Edited 6 October 2025 – 14:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Major changes

  • Added in game help/tips toggle. This is in leu of a tutorial and hover tool tips for now

  • Added menu transition step after match ends. Able to now see final turn results and choose to go to the post game menu.

  • Fixed stuck in place bug after cube selection. Hopefully.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3967101
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link