6 October 2025 Build 20270586
Update notes via Steam Community

This update improves stability, security, and multiplayer reliability.

Changelist

  • Updated Unity game engine to mitigate a code execution vulnerability,

  • Fixed issue when attempting to share a custom OSD Layout,

  • Fixed issue where the lighting in the main menu didn't display correctly on lower graphics settings,

  • Fixed several multiplayer issues where it could freeze the loading of the game,

  • Fixed issue in the multiplayer leaderboards being viewed in-game, where it wouldn't scroll to the player's personal entry,

  • Fixed issue with starting a multiplayer session where there could be a version mismatch when a track creator recently updated their custom tracks or races,

  • Fixed issue with the Steam Friends block list not being used properly in Liftoff to ward blocked players from entering your session,

  • Fixed issue with personal race ghosts and tournament ghosts not properly finishing their last lap

