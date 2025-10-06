Updated Unity game engine to mitigate a code execution vulnerability,

Fixed issue when attempting to share a custom OSD Layout,

Fixed issue where the lighting in the main menu didn't display correctly on lower graphics settings,

Fixed several multiplayer issues where it could freeze the loading of the game,

Fixed issue in the multiplayer leaderboards being viewed in-game, where it wouldn't scroll to the player's personal entry,

Fixed issue with starting a multiplayer session where there could be a version mismatch when a track creator recently updated their custom tracks or races,

Fixed issue with the Steam Friends block list not being used properly in Liftoff to ward blocked players from entering your session,

Fixed issue with personal race ghosts and tournament ghosts not properly finishing their last lap