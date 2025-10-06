- Fixed the Discord link in the menu. Please, if you find bugs or have suggestions, or you want to keep track of the development, our Discord is the most active place.
- More set dressing and layout improvements in the Basecamp.
- Fixed some particles that could provoke a crash in AMD cards (If you see more, please report them in our Discord).
- Fixed Brontes intro cinematic
- Added an event post Brontes room to end the playtest without the need to die.
- Added Pigmalion image and description.
New update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2173261
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update