6 October 2025 Build 20270583 Edited 6 October 2025 – 14:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed the Discord link in the menu. Please, if you find bugs or have suggestions, or you want to keep track of the development, our Discord is the most active place.

- More set dressing and layout improvements in the Basecamp.
- Fixed some particles that could provoke a crash in AMD cards (If you see more, please report them in our Discord).
- Fixed Brontes intro cinematic
- Added an event post Brontes room to end the playtest without the need to die.
- Added Pigmalion image and description.

