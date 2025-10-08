Greetings, esteemed guests -

We've just rolled out our first patch to make several gameplay improvements and bug fixes in HOTEL BARCELONA. Please find the details below!

Adjusted so that input is now registered when pressing the dodge button in the movement direction upon landing, as previously some frames did not accept input.

Adjusted so that input is now registered when pressing the attack button upon landing, as previously some frames did not accept input.

Adjusted so that input is now registered when pressing the attack button while the player starts running or comes to a stop, as previously some frames did not accept input.

Fixed an issue where the Twin Saw combos 'Fury Bash' and 'Fury Ascend' could not be executed until 'Psycho Slash' was unlocked.

Fixed an issue in Pinball where unintended functions were assigned to specific keys.

Fixed an issue where unlocking the skill 'Weapon Enhancement Luck Boost' did not increase the number of success cards.

Fixed an issue where the in-game button operation descriptions for Long-Range Attack and Knockback Attack were incorrect.

Fixed an issue in the Reward Chance 'Defeat 5 enemies using only ranged weapons' where kills with thrown weapons were not counted.

Fixed an issue where some aerial attacks with 'Scalpel and Staff' did not play sound effects.

Fixed an issue where, after returning to the title screen and resuming following stage information selection, the time period would revert to the previous one.

Fixed an issue where, after continuously playing from Stage 1 to 3 and then returning to Stage 1, Casino and Bonus doors would sometimes not appear.

Fixed an issue where, if the host failed in the Bonus Stage during multiplayer, the sync waiting screen was not displayed correctly on participant screens.

Fixed an issue where, after disabling the overhead health gauge in options and restarting the game, the gauge would still be displayed.

Fixed an issue where controller input would become unresponsive when checking other users' information in the multiplayer lobby.

Fixed an issue where, if a participant performed Armor Break at the same time the host died in multiplayer, the overhead icon would not disappear.

Fixed an issue where, after being defeated by a Doppelganger, the result screen dialog would not close, preventing progression.

Fixed an issue where some effects were not displayed correctly during certain demos.

Fixed several bugs related to UI display and effects.

Fixed several bugs related to HUD display.