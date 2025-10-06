- Various bug fixes and tweaks
- Advanced settings page added to Settings menu (keyboard shift / gamepad triggers). If you encounter performance problems you can try lowering the draw distance and switching off shadows in addition to Quality setting
- "Airport Island" can be unlocked now. Please note the area is still under development and will have more content in upcoming updates
- Patched a recently found potential Unity security issue (https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01)
Update notes for Oct 6
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3425321
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 3425322
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update