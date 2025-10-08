This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear players,

A new Open Beta patch (versions 01.08.02) is now available for Tour de France 2025 on PC only!

How to join the Open Beta:

Open Steam > Go to your Library

Right-click on Tour de France 2025 > Click Properties

Go to the Betas tab and select open-beta from the dropdown menu

👉 Please add [OPEN BETA] in your message title when reporting bugs or feedback. Thanks for helping us test and improve the game! 🚴‍♂️

🛠️ Patch Notes:

Visuals

Added special Vuelta kits for Arkéa B&B Hotels, Lotto, Quick Step, and Uno-X,

Updated Giro kit setups to preserve pre–Tour de France kits,

Fixed: special Giro and Vuelta kits not displaying in My Tour,

Updated national team kits for Germany, Spain, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands,

Pro Team / Leader

Adjusted form peaks so more riders are in top form during the Tour de France,

AI Behavior

Fixed: opponents entering crisis mode while still having energy,

Fixed: outsider teams chasing all day on hilly stages despite low win chance,

Fixed: favorite’s team refusing to chase when a GC threat attacks,

Fixed: dangerous GC riders attacking too early in stages,

New: GC favorites can now target stage wins on hilly stages,

Tweaked: peloton now gives a more realistic gap to morning breakaways,

Database

Updated post-Worlds and European Championships

Optimizations

Fixed MyNacon network errors,

Fixed crashes

>> https://linktr.ee/cyclinggames <<