 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Megabonk Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Deadlock Counter-Strike 2 Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 8 October 2025 Build 20270303 Edited 8 October 2025 – 05:06:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The STORY OF SEASONS: Grand Bazaar 1.1.0 update is now available and includes some bug fixes along with introducing the all-new “Happy Bingo.”

Once you’ve updated the game and reached “City Bazaar Rank,” the Nature Sprites will visit during an event cut scene introducing “Happy Bingo.” Each spot on the card features an everyday activity like fishing or petting animals. Players complete these activities to fill spots on their card until they’ve completed a Happy Bingo! Players then turn in completed cards at the Nature Sprites’ stall, Happy Shoppe, on bazaar days to earn a variety of useful items.

There is even a Deluxe Bingo card that offers greater rewards, including unique outfits and gliders, which you can get a sneak preview of below.

Get collecting today!

The full list of fixes in this update is available below.

  • Bingo features added

  • Fixed issue resulting in a rare game crash

  • Fixed issue where dismounting from horse would reset bag color to default outfit settings

  • Fixed issue where pet food bowl would stop functioning properly after rehoming a pet

  • Adjusted select BGM and sound effect volume

  • Other minor bug fixes

  • Addressed Unity security vulnerability

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2508781
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link