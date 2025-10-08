The STORY OF SEASONS: Grand Bazaar 1.1.0 update is now available and includes some bug fixes along with introducing the all-new “Happy Bingo.”



Once you’ve updated the game and reached “City Bazaar Rank,” the Nature Sprites will visit during an event cut scene introducing “Happy Bingo.” Each spot on the card features an everyday activity like fishing or petting animals. Players complete these activities to fill spots on their card until they’ve completed a Happy Bingo! Players then turn in completed cards at the Nature Sprites’ stall, Happy Shoppe, on bazaar days to earn a variety of useful items.



There is even a Deluxe Bingo card that offers greater rewards, including unique outfits and gliders, which you can get a sneak preview of below.



Get collecting today!



The full list of fixes in this update is available below.



Bingo features added



Fixed issue resulting in a rare game crash



Fixed issue where dismounting from horse would reset bag color to default outfit settings



Fixed issue where pet food bowl would stop functioning properly after rehoming a pet



Adjusted select BGM and sound effect volume



Other minor bug fixes

Addressed Unity security vulnerability