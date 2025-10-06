 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20270295 Edited 6 October 2025 – 13:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Due to the recent discovery of a vulnerability in Unity 2022, and aware of the importance of addressing this issue promptly, I have applied the official Unity patch to resolve it.

If you encounter any issues while playing, please contact TDD Support.
Apologies for the inconvenience.

