🗨️ Version for Reddit
- Added a new Reddit-optimized game export.
- Implemented functionality to upload game data directly to the Reddit backend.
- Some user data is now stored on Reddit instead of local files, including Spaceships, Editor missions and Replays
- Added a button to switch between horizontal and vertical display modes.
- Terms of Service are now accepted across app versions.
🎨 Appearance
- Added a loading bar for longer processes such as publishing.
- Overall game brightness increased.
- Minor UI issues fixed.
🧩 Mission Editor
- Players must now complete a mission before being allowed to share it.
- Mission publishing process made more prominent.
- Removed the Mission Build Contest feature.
- Garage is now hidden when a mission is started from the editor.
- Tiles can now be rotated using the keyboard without the mouse wheel.
- Added an alternative tile rotation method.
- Improved and corrected control texts in the Editor Manual.
📱 Mission Editor support on Mobile!
- Further increased UI scaling for better mobile usability.
- Added ability to deselect elements.
- Rotation controls now available on mobile.
- Tile panel size can now be adjusted more easily.
- Camera can now be controlled using multi-touch gestures.
