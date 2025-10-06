 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Call of Duty® Megabonk Hollow Knight: Silksong Digimon Story Time Stranger Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 October 2025 Build 20270288 Edited 6 October 2025 – 13:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
2025-10-06


🗨️ Version for Reddit

  • Added a new Reddit-optimized game export.
  • Implemented functionality to upload game data directly to the Reddit backend.
  • Some user data is now stored on Reddit instead of local files, including Spaceships, Editor missions and Replays
  • Added a button to switch between horizontal and vertical display modes.
  • Terms of Service are now accepted across app versions.


🎨 Appearance

  • Added a loading bar for longer processes such as publishing.
  • Overall game brightness increased.
  • Minor UI issues fixed.


🧩 Mission Editor

  • Players must now complete a mission before being allowed to share it.
  • Mission publishing process made more prominent.
  • Removed the Mission Build Contest feature.
  • Garage is now hidden when a mission is started from the editor.
  • Tiles can now be rotated using the keyboard without the mouse wheel.
  • Added an alternative tile rotation method.
  • Improved and corrected control texts in the Editor Manual.


📱 Mission Editor support on Mobile!

  • Further increased UI scaling for better mobile usability.
  • Added ability to deselect elements.
  • Rotation controls now available on mobile.
  • Tile panel size can now be adjusted more easily.
  • Camera can now be controlled using multi-touch gestures.

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 2096851
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 2096852
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2096853
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link