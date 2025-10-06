A Decade of Kingdom

Monarchs,

Our beloved Kingdom is turning 10 years old this month. We can't believe the time flew by so fast! It seems like only yesterday the Kingdom browser game turned up on the web, and so many were excited and curious about what this new gem of game development was like. Many got hooked instantly. Raw Fury too.

With this post we're kickstarting the finale of our celebrations of 10 years of Kingdom! We have so much to tell and show you about how Kingdom came to be, and we can't wait to get you involved in all the exciting things we've prepared for you in the coming weeks. So make sure you keep a close eye on our social channels not to miss anything exciting. We'd love to have as many of you there as possible.

But for now - let's focus on the Rulerversary Update & the new Royal Wardrobe!

The 2.3, 10th Rulerversary Major Update

Grab your play partner, or simply settle in your favorite gaming setup, and join in on the celebrations in this free update for all owners of Kingdom Two Crowns. Put your party hat on, Monarch, as the update features:

1. A new time-limited challenge on an island involving candles, cakes and... gold🕯️🎂🕯️

2. A new enemy 💪🗿💪

3. Minor bug fixes because no bugs are invited at our grandiose party!🐞🪲🐞

The update will run until November 5th, so make sure you join in on time to explore and enjoy everything new!

Decennial Royal Wardrobe

Choose your finest birthday attire with the brand new Decennial Royal Wardrobe! 💃 This supporter pack is part of the Royal Wardrobe DLC series with new appearances for your Monarchs, inspired by the world of Kingdom:

> Coronation King - a Monarch dressed in the finest coronation regalia, radiating hope and inspiration for all subjects.

> Sky Sovereign - a glorious creature of great power and will, persevering through challenges and outsmarting its enemies.

> Ethereal Empress - not even death could put an end to her reign, as she continues to haunt the realm of Kingdom.

There is so much more we have prepared for you, our beloved community

These 10 years of Kingdom wouldn't be possible without you, our dedicated community. And it's not just about playing our games but also the art you create with Monarchs and Greedlings. The stories you share - like how some of you met your spouse via online co-op, or how you pass your knowledge and love for Kingdom to your children. It's in how you discuss Kingdom on Discord: "oh, I remember the first time I started, it was a rainy day and I was so tired...", "They have added this? I've played this game for 5 years and never knew this", "this is my go-to game when I feel good and when I feel bad". And so. Much. More.

Thank you for making us part of your royal journey.

Enough talk! The royal court orders you to go enjoy the free 2.3. Rulerversary update! And we'll see you on your amazing journey, Monarchs.

/The Kingdom Team





New 2.3 update: 10th Rulerversary Major Update!

New Game Mode: Seasonal event - We have added limited Seasonal Events to the game! For our inaugural event, you can take on the 10th Rulerversary challenge that will be available in the game for one month starting today. In this challenge, you will need to seek golden treasures hidden in stone and outsmart a brand new Greed, as voted for by the community, to get a permanent cosmetic reward for your ruler. You can access Seasonal Events through the “Game Modes” button in the menu. An internet connection is required.

Major UI update - Speaking of game modes, the menus in Kingdom Two Crowns have gotten a big overhaul and some options have been moved around to allow for cleaner navigation. This also means that some buttons have new names to make things clearer; you’ll find Challenge Islands under the new “Game Modes” button, and PlayFab services under “Cloud Save Login”.

New Premium Skin DLC: Decennial Royal Wardrobe - Dress your monarchs in ceremonial garb to commemorate 10 years of Kingdom!

Bugfixes

Fixed a rare issue that could interrupt game state persistence process and cause save file corruption (it usually looks like an endless loading screen!). This will prevent the problem from happening again in the future, but not fix already affected save files. Please reach out to our Support desk if you believe your save file is affected by this issue.

Fixed an issue where the client would see multiple instances of shops in online multiplayer, resulting in unintended game behaviour.

Fixed some audio and visual issues in the start game menu that could cause audio to be too loud or missing.

Took the Dog to obedience school again. New tricks allow the Dog to get caught less and detect the attack direction of revenge waves. Added new visuals to enhance the Dog’s howl animation.

Increased visibility of the Blood Moon.

Citizens will no longer get stuck in fire.

Fixed some situations where trees could be paid for but not cut.

Rebalanced the Spider mount’s web ability so the webs last longer.

Fixed Archer distribution at the wall. In kingdoms with many hundreds of Archers, some Archers may not be able to get close enough to the wall to shoot, but the gaps they previously left should be eliminated now.

Workers and Knights no longer walk on water instead of defending the bomb, if you buy the bomb after ringing the bell at the wharf.

Citizens have gotten even better at throwing coins to the player, and should no longer throw coins randomly if the player changes direction.

Slightly improved the range of Archers when under the effect of the Archer Statue and in a Tower.

Improved the accuracy of Catapults.

Deer and Moose now get up off the ground instead of just appearing walking in thin air.

Fixed a situation where critters which were turned to stone would prevent future critters from spawning when hunted.

Norse Lands: Addressed visual issues that would occur if Monarchs wearing Royal Wardrobe skins equipped an Item of Power.

Norse Lands: Gullinbursti now digs up coins instead of pooping them out.

Plague Island: Fixed an issue where the client would see Greedified versions of the Monarchs in online co-op, even if they still had their crown.

Minor visual and UI bugfixes.

Come join our virtual fire and take refuge from what grows in the darkness🔥 Share your stories, participate in giveaways and find fellow Monarchs who share your passion for adventure:

👑X👑 👑Facebook👑 👑Instagram👑 👑TikTok👑 👑Discord👑