- When returning to a dialogue choice, the entire dialogue is no longer played back.

- Waterfall sounds can be made quieter.

- The guard at the city gate now has its own dialogue.

- Some German dialogue lines have been corrected.

- The dialogue window no longer opens twice.

- Dialogue improvements for various NPCs (Isabella, Isamu, Arim, Dieter, Conrad, Kati).

- NPC heads no longer grow when performing a facial animation.

- You can no longer walk through the Early Access “walls.”

- NPCs no longer sit on top of chairs.

- The “cap mushroom” item has been enlarged and is now much more visible.

- The dialogue selection color has been changed.

- The dialogue box is now slightly darker.

- NPCs perform a conversation animation.

- The “Manaweed” item no longer flies.

- Spelling in the main menu has been improved.