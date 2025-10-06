 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20270245 Edited 6 October 2025 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- When returning to a dialogue choice, the entire dialogue is no longer played back.
- Waterfall sounds can be made quieter.
- The guard at the city gate now has its own dialogue.
- Some German dialogue lines have been corrected.
- The dialogue window no longer opens twice.
- Dialogue improvements for various NPCs (Isabella, Isamu, Arim, Dieter, Conrad, Kati).
- NPC heads no longer grow when performing a facial animation.
- You can no longer walk through the Early Access “walls.”
- NPCs no longer sit on top of chairs.
- The “cap mushroom” item has been enlarged and is now much more visible.
- The dialogue selection color has been changed.
- The dialogue box is now slightly darker.
- NPCs perform a conversation animation.
- The “Manaweed” item no longer flies.
- Spelling in the main menu has been improved.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2676041
  • Loading history…
