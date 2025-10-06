This update focuses on improving the overall feel and reliability of Bunny Bunker. We’ve gone through key areas of the game user interface, fullscreen settings, tutorials, and AI behavior to make the experience smoother and more consistent. Buttons and menus now react properly, fullscreen works as intended, enemies behave more reliably, and background music keeps playing across transitions.

While no major content has been added, this update is all about polish, fixing immersion-breaking bugs, and improving small but important details that make the game feel more cohesive and professional.



Audio & Tutorial



Fixed: Background music restarted when entering or exiting the tutorial.

Audio now plays continuously across tutorial transitions.



UI & Interaction



Fixed: Buttons stayed visually pressed after dragging the cursor off-screen.



Fixed: In the pause menu, the Help button didn’t change color like the others.



Fixed: Some UI buttons overlapped text and other elements.



Fixed: Right-click behavior was inconsistent across UI elements.

All UI interactions now behave consistently.



Fixed: Certain UI panels stuck out of their containers or didn’t hide properly.



Fixed: Tooltip explanations only appeared on some sections.

Tooltips now appear where intended across all interface elements.



Display & Fullscreen



Fixed: Fullscreen options were mixed up, sometimes showing a bordered windowed mode.

Exclusive fullscreen is now the default and behaves as expected.



Map & Base Adjustments



Fixed: The enemy base didn’t face the player camp and appeared too dim.

Base orientation and lighting have been corrected for better immersion.



Fixed: Certain map buttons were unclear or didn’t perform any action.



Fixed: Some map UI elements could disappear when the camera was rotated.

All map controls now remain visible and functional.



Building & Unit Spawning



Fixed: Units spawned outside walls when buildings were placed too close to them.



Fixed: Enemy AI sometimes froze or stopped attacking, especially in towers.

Enemies now attack reliably both on the ground and in defensive positions.



Game Speed & Controls



Fixed: Default game speed didn’t reset properly after pressing the red X or pausing.



Added: Dedicated button for resetting to default game speed, available in both the main HUD and the top UI.

Managing game speed is now faster and more intuitive.



Visual Fixes



Fixed: UI element alignment issues when expanding or collapsing panels.



Fixed: Occasional visual artifact that disrupted the game’s look and feel.

Overall presentation has been smoothed out and polished.