This is mainly a notice that the default version has been updated to the latest version. However, a bug in the builder has also been fixed (issue with the keyboard shortcut to toggle one-way setting of a waypoint).
Thanks for playing!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update