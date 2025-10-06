 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20270124 Edited 6 October 2025 – 13:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is mainly a notice that the default version has been updated to the latest version. However, a bug in the builder has also been fixed (issue with the keyboard shortcut to toggle one-way setting of a waypoint).

Thanks for playing!

Changed files in this update

