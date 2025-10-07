 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20270110
Update notes via Steam Community
Our game engine of choice, Unity, had a severe security vulnerability recently discovered,

This little update is just to patch that out! :)

Changed files in this update

Windows TOEM Depot Windows Depot 1307581
macOS TOEM Depot Mac Depot 1307582
Linux TOEM Depot Linux Depot 1307583
