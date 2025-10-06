FINISH HIM! (6 features)
Longtime Warsim fan and the reason for it's blind friendly version 'Dark from Audiogames.net' suggested some more Mortal Kombat style finishers for the Arena. Well here you go mate!
* Added new Arena Finisher 'Arm off throat stab'
* Added new Arena Finisher 'Arm removal service'
* Added new Arena Finisher 'Legless death'
* Added new Arena Finisher 'Head threaded'
* Added new Arena Finisher 'Organ spillage'
* Added new Arena Finisher 'Face Cleave'
NEW NAME SUFFIXES (7 features)
Fun fact, Ale-Guzzler was already in the game but mispelt as Al-Gulzer which when a youtuber got it in a lets play and read it out I thought he read it wrong, but then realised Al-Gulzer sounds cool, so kept it in.
* Added 'Ale-Guzzler' (-2 battlescore)
* Added 'Agent of Death' (50 battlescore)
* Added 'Agent of Darkness' (45 battlescore)
* Added 'Agent of Chaos (42 battlescore)
* Added 'Agent of Change' (46 battlescore)
* Added 'Agent of Doom' (42 battlescore)
* Added 'Agent of the Moon' (41 battlescore)
NEW CONTENT (3 features... or 104150 lmao)
That's a whole lotta helmets right there.
* Added 104k new Helmet designs
* Added 50 new warrior type names (for merc units)
* Added 100 new kingdom names
NEW LOOT ITEMS (3 features)
Some juicy loot for adventurers, mystery boxes, gifts and so on!
* Added 'A coin as old as time' (1k gold)
* Added 'An ancient King's Talisman' (250 gold)
* Added 'An ancient Emperor's Talisman' (350 gold)
THONE ROOM ENCOUNTERS (3 features)
We can never have too many throne room events that's for sure! 3 more on the 1000+ pile...
* Added new throne room encounter 'What's that over there'
* Added new throne room encounter 'Stink Eye'
* Added new throne room encounter 'Goblin need coin to flip'
BUGFIXES (4 bug fixes)
We always love when the leaders of some of the best indie studios show up in our discord and start reporting bugs and helping make Warsim a better game!
* Fixed issue with shaian recruitment message (credit Hooded Horse)
* Fixed lands beyond scouting doesn't take the 100 gold when you pay (credit Hooded Horse)
* Fixed mercs don't charge their invasion bonus when hired (credit Hooded Horse)
* Added new screen and 5 random intros when paying invasion fee to hired mercs (credit Hooded Horse)
As always, thank you for reading and for keeping supporting this chaotic little game!
Big love
Huw <3
