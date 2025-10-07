 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20270044 Edited 7 October 2025 – 08:26:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

On Tuesday 2025-10-07 at 08:00 UTC, the Entropia Universe servers will be taken offline for a patch to release 19.0.4.

We estimate a downtime of 1 hour.

For details on UTC time please see

www.entropiauniverse.com/utc

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3642752
