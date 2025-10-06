- Hotfix for Unity global security vulnerability.
Update #10B - Unity Global Security Vulnerability Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
Full Release version 2025-10-06 changelog:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Super Night Riders Windows Depot 444001
- Loading history…
macOS Super Night Riders Mac Depot 444002
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update