6 October 2025 Build 20269917 Edited 6 October 2025 – 12:26:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Full Release version 2025-10-06 changelog:
  • Hotfix for Unity global security vulnerability.

Windows Super Night Riders Windows Depot 444001
macOS Super Night Riders Mac Depot 444002
