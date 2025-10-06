 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20269849 Edited 6 October 2025 – 13:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fix

Fixed an issue where Julie’s upgrade option did not correctly apply the electric shock effect when attacking.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2067271
