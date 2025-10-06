This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Client Repository Changes:

#629 - Skill Translation in Messages (aledg994)

Internationalization has been implemented to translate "skill" requirements in quests into each language.

#628 - Early Exit if Slot = 0 in ObjIndex (Centorios)

Fixed a bug that resulted in invalid or resized packages if the Slot was 0 for any reason when hovering over an item in the inventory.

#630 - Reduced Width in frmOptions (aledg994)

Reduced the width of frmOptions to eliminate a visible white line on the side when entering Settings.

#631 - Updated to Steamworks 162 (Morgolock)

Updated the integration to the latest version of Steamworks (v162).

#632 - Installing the Steam Minidump Handler (Morgolock)

The entry point for the Steam minidump handler is declared in the VB6 client and initialized after loading Steam with the application version.

Changes to the Server Repository:

#987 - Sending Skill IDs in Quest Messages (aledg994)

The required skill ID (tmpQuest.RequiredSkill.SkillType) is now sent to the client in quest messages.

#989 - Fixed literal usage in SoftCast (Centorios)

Text literals have been replaced with integer values ​​in message IDs, and the LastUse field name has been changed to lastUse in t_NpcSpellEntry, improving code clarity and security.

Balance:

Increased the Weapon Hit modifier for the Assassin/Paladin classes to 1 (0.95 >> 1).

Maps:

The "Catacombs II" dungeon no longer has a maximum restriction on its 3 maps.

The "Dwarf Mountain" dungeon no longer has a maximum restriction on its 4 maps.

The minimum access restriction on map 383 (Mountain Depths) has been reduced to 18.

The "Mausoleum" and "Cave of Desolation" dungeons allow access from level 16.

The minimum access restriction on map 163 (Abandoned Lair) has been reduced to 25.

One Ogre Warrior has been added to map 541 (Hope Island).

One Ogre Warrior has been removed and one Leviathan has been added to map 547.

Cloaking/invisibility is no longer allowed on the map. 478 "Nagas Threshold"

Items:

Reduced the value of Agility and Strength potions.

Agility Potion: 46 (52 >> 46)

Strength Potion: 42 (48 >> 42)

The duration of Agility and Strength Alchemies has been extended from 75s to 80s.

Barbarian Axe: Increases its minimum damage to 9 (8 >> 9).

NPCs:

Updated the stats of the new Dwarven Mountain, Mausoleum, and Iron/Silver Golem NPCs.