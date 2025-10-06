 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20269830 Edited 6 October 2025 – 12:13:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Due to warnings from unity of possible exploits on previous version I decided to update this project. While updating the project I also found huge optimization issues and spent the day fixing that. Now you will see a lot better performance gpu wise, however some of the wheat is gone!

