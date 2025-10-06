Hey!
Due to warnings from unity of possible exploits on previous version I decided to update this project. While updating the project I also found huge optimization issues and spent the day fixing that. Now you will see a lot better performance gpu wise, however some of the wheat is gone!
Big optimization fix and updated unity version
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update