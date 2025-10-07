Agents, the time has come.

The secret war against the eldritch horrors begins today. After a long and challenging journey, we are incredibly proud to announce that Lethal Honor - Order of the Apocalypse has officially launched on Steam!

This moment would never have been possible without our earliest believers. To everyone who supported us back in the Kickstarter campaign for Lethal Honor - Essence, your faith and feedback laid the foundation for everything that followed. To everyone who has wishlisted the game, followed our progress, and joined the conversation – thank you. You are the reason we're here today.

For those of you just discovering the Order, Lethal Honor is a challenging hack ‘n’ slash roguelite where you’ll investigate the paranormal and fight for the survival of humanity. Prepare to discover the truth on the cursed Wolf Island.

Here’s what you’ll face in the field:

Brutal and punishing hack ‘n’ slash roguelite gameplay that will test your skills.

A gritty, hand-drawn, dark-age graphic novel art style combined with 3D scenarios.

Several different biomes and playable key characters with their own storyline, abilities, and playstyles.

A mature, dark, and complex story seamlessly integrated into procedurally generated runs.

Witness the intense combat and disturbing secrets for yourself in our official launch trailer!

Join the Order Now!

Lethal Honor - Order of the Apocalypse is available now. To celebrate the launch and thank you for your support, the game is available with a launch discount for the first week!

Thank you once again for joining this journey with us. Now go forth and unleash hell upon your enemies.

Welcome to the Order.

- The Viral Studios and Lethal Honor Team