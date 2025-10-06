Bug Fixes
Callings task will properly finish.
Desire Influence tooltip text fixed.
Item sell pop-up text fixed.
Purity and Knowledge Influence in Altar panel showing 0% fixed.
Raids progression blocker fixed.
Preach Tales not giving Cultists bug fixes.
Blood Dynasty sacrifice will properly show 2 days duration.
Rare memory leak fixed.
Evil Gingerbreads
