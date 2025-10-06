 Skip to content
6 October 2025 Build 20269779
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Callings task will properly finish.

  • Desire Influence tooltip text fixed.

  • Item sell pop-up text fixed.

  • Purity and Knowledge Influence in Altar panel showing 0% fixed.

  • Raids progression blocker fixed.

  • Preach Tales not giving Cultists bug fixes.

  • Blood Dynasty sacrifice will properly show 2 days duration.

  • Rare memory leak fixed.

Evil Gingerbreads

